Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 325.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,517,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 73,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

