Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 19,301 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 345.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,301 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Annexon were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 212.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 120,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 235,810 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Annexon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $185.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

