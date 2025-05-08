Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 5,156 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 1,023.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 61,898 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 76,690 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $28,881.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,899.01. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $106,761.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,081.47. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,940 shares of company stock worth $3,103,023. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

