Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.60% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 63,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Focused Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FOVL opened at $68.34 on Thursday. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.