Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 812.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

