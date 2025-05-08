Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM stock opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $115.07 and a 1 year high of $153.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

