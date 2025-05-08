Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enfusion by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Enfusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,385,072.52. This represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $31,788.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,231,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,139,077.96. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,223 shares of company stock valued at $754,778. Corporate insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

