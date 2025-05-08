Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 1,413.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expro Group by 824.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Expro Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Expro Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPRO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

