Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 84,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 58,425 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 56,429 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $81.05.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPB. StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

