Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,302,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,599,000 after buying an additional 268,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,564,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,129,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $50,060.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,628.71. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTBK. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

HTBK stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

