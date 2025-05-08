Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $129,000 Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Koppers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 356.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Koppers by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $45.34.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Koppers declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

