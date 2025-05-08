Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $130,000 Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 208,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CBIZ by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 82,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 84,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBZ shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $90.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $838.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. This represents a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

