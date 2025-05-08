Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $131,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 587,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $27,645,874.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,118,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,795,515.35. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $1,703,641.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,417,065.60. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,681,079 shares of company stock worth $112,941,617 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.