Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $132,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4,732.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,818. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.