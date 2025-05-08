Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $132,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4,732.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,197,818. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FORM opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.14.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
