Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $133,000 Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,429,000 after buying an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 93,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Piper Sandler raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

