Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $135,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,051,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth $14,423,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $555.82 million, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.42. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $77.46.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

