Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $136,000 Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $86.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

