Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $137,000 Stake in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,944 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Real Estate were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $43.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

