Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $138,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

ILCB opened at $77.75 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

