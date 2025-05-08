Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 139,631 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $139,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 13,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 251,225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CoreCivic Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CXW stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.79.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

