Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $144,000 Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 325.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,263,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803,987 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,261,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 1,499,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCID. Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

About Lucid Group

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.