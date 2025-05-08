Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 850.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Pearson by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 844,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 279,369 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,780,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

PSO stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.2092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

