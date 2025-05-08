Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gerdau from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

NYSE:GGB opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.43. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

