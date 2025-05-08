Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Natixis purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 249,346 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in CNA Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $297,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 711,838 shares in the company, valued at $33,890,607.18. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. The trade was a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,401 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

