Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $241.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.