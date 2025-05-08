Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 10,733 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 2,650.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,094,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 473,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 305.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 89,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SD opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.84. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 39.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

