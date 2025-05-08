Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 232 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Freedom were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Freedom in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Freedom by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Freedom by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Freedom by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FRHC opened at $151.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average is $131.08. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $164.82.

Insider Activity at Freedom

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 14.99%.

In related news, insider Sergey Lukyanov sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $314,317.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,842 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,826.26. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 15,114 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $2,378,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,011.78. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,489 over the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freedom

(Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.