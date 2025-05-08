Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 246 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AAR were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,607,000 after buying an additional 127,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $6,849,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $6,321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. AAR’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

