Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 258 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VSE were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 711.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 178,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VSE by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 127,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

VSE Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $127.28 on Thursday. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $129.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 153.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $256.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. VSE’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

VSE Company Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

