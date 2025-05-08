Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 580 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 880,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Concentrix by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,661,000 after acquiring an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $15,315,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 329,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 233,765 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,954,652. The trade was a 0.33 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $27,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,280.30. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,444 shares of company stock worth $1,481,628. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.