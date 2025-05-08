Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 848 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $75,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,880. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

