Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 283.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth $3,336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.50. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.06 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

