Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 118.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,207,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3,547.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,867,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132,841 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 76,056 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 48,881 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.31. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

