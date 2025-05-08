Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 163.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W cut Portillo’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Portillo’s in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Portillo's Trading Up 7.8 %

PTLO opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $841.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Portillo's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

