Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,921 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 557,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 105,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $3,319,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 496,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,449 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

