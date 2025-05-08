Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NTB stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.27. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

