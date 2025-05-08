Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,273 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.23.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.14. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $512.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

