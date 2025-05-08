Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,680 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $179.65 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $206.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.38.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.