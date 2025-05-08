Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 411 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $17,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,006,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.99 and its 200-day moving average is $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. WD-40 has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 59.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.