Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,757 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 983.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WaFd by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in WaFd by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $38.62.

WaFd Increases Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. DA Davidson cut shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

