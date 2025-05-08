Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 654 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in QCR were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCRH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Up 1.1 %

QCRH opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $96.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.80.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCRH has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on QCR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on QCR

Insider Activity at QCR

In other QCR news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,235.92. This trade represents a 2.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCR Company Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.