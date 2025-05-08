Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 9,256 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

