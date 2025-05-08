Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 9,270 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $2,899,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Whalen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,726. This represents a 51.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nimrod Ben-Natan acquired 7,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $75,077.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,241.05. This represents a 2.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $316,607. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

