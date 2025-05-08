Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TriMas by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,850.14. This represents a 29.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $49,993.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,531.52. This represents a 7.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 929,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,278,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $24.42 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.72 million, a P/E ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.58.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

