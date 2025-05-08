Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,236 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 60.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 609,681 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

