TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.43 and a 1 year high of $116.26.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.32. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

