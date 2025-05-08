TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTMI opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,600 shares of company stock worth $1,310,642 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

