Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Trading Down 0.2 %

REVG stock opened at $35.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on REVG

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.