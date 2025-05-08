Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 14,577 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Andersons by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in Andersons by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $2,744,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Andersons by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,992. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Andersons in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Andersons

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.