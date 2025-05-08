Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 14,577 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANDE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Andersons by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in Andersons by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $2,744,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Andersons by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,992. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Andersons
Andersons Stock Performance
NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.
Andersons Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.
Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andersons
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.