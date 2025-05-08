Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires Shares of 19,747 Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,909,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after buying an additional 73,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 264,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 152,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 828 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $31,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,793.72. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

NYSE:MMI opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.18 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $42.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $145.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.25%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

